Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

Now there is a faster, easier and less messy way to bathe your dog! The BISSELL BarkBath is portable and allows you to give your dog a bath anywhere in the house without having to get near a tub or outdoor hose. The specially designed nozzles go beneath the fur to wash from the skin up while soft suction pulls water, dirt and odors away. Welcome to the next generation of bathing your dog.

Portable so you can bathe your dog in any room of the house with virtually no mess

Cleans from the skin up with specially designed nozzles that go beneath the fur

Cleans a 80lb+ dog with less than 48 oz of water vs traditional bathing in a tub which can use up to 19 gallons of water

System includes Portable Bath Unit, Bath Tool with Storage Bag, Microfiber Sound Dampening Mat, Face & Paws Microfiber Cleaning Cloth and 16 oz. No-Rinse Shampoo

Note – Sound/noise emitted is similar to a vacuum. For best results, your dog should not be afraid of the sound of a vacuum. Training steps are provided in the user guide materials to acclimate noise-sensitive and anxious dogs.

Tips for you and your Dog - BarkBath FAQ's:

What if my dog is afraid of the sound? BarkBath sounds similar to a vacuum and some dogs might not like this. So to help your pet feel more comfortable with BarkBath, we have 3 features included:

A 13 foot hose to allow you to move the bath unit away from your pet. A microfiber sound dampening mat for the system that helps reduce the sound coming from the machine. A training video that show you how to train your pet if they are anxious about the noise.

Is it just for dogs? It is recommended to be used on dogs and is not designed to work on other animals. The system will clean an 80 lbs dog with only one tank of water (48 oz), whereas if you wash the same dog in a bath tub, you could use up to 19 gallons of water.



Does it work on long/thick fur? Will it clog? Yes – it will work on all lengths of fur – short and long – because it has been designed with adjustable spray nozzles to accommodate either lengths of fur. The tool is also designed to avoid clogs. There is a screen on the tool that keeps hair out of the unit. If hair builds up on the screen, you simply wipe clean. Better solution than clogging your drain!

