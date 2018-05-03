Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
X

Free shipping for Prime members on Woot!

Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:

Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.

Bissell 1844A BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System

$99.99
$149.99 33% off List Price
New
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 11 - May 11
  • Two-Day - Estimated delivery May 09
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Fulfilled by
Add to cart
17 hours left - OR - until sold out

A combination of every dog's two favorite things: baths and vacuums.

A lot can happen when you bathe your dog. Surfaces get slippery, loyalties get tested, and in most cases your dog ends up glaring at you for the rest of the night. It's almost as terrifying for them as when you run the hairdryer or vacuum cleaner. Luckily, this product is both a vacuum and a bath, so your dog will mostly just be confused when you start chasing them around with it.

Back to top

Features

View this product video for more information

Now there is a faster, easier and less messy way to bathe your dog! The BISSELL BarkBath is portable and allows you to give your dog a bath anywhere in the house without having to get near a tub or outdoor hose. The specially designed nozzles go beneath the fur to wash from the skin up while soft suction pulls water, dirt and odors away. Welcome to the next generation of bathing your dog.

  • Portable so you can bathe your dog in any room of the house with virtually no mess
  • Cleans from the skin up with specially designed nozzles that go beneath the fur
  • Cleans a 80lb+ dog with less than 48 oz of water vs traditional bathing in a tub which can use up to 19 gallons of water
  • System includes Portable Bath Unit, Bath Tool with Storage Bag, Microfiber Sound Dampening Mat, Face & Paws Microfiber Cleaning Cloth and 16 oz. No-Rinse Shampoo
  • Note – Sound/noise emitted is similar to a vacuum. For best results, your dog should not be afraid of the sound of a vacuum. Training steps are provided in the user guide materials to acclimate noise-sensitive and anxious dogs.

Tips for you and your Dog - BarkBath FAQ's:

What if my dog is afraid of the sound? BarkBath sounds similar to a vacuum and some dogs might not like this. So to help your pet feel more comfortable with BarkBath, we have 3 features included:

  1. A 13 foot hose to allow you to move the bath unit away from your pet.
  2. A microfiber sound dampening mat for the system that helps reduce the sound coming from the machine.
  3. A training video that show you how to train your pet if they are anxious about the noise.

Is it just for dogs? It is recommended to be used on dogs and is not designed to work on other animals. The system will clean an 80 lbs dog with only one tank of water (48 oz), whereas if you wash the same dog in a bath tub, you could use up to 19 gallons of water.

Does it work on long/thick fur? Will it clog? Yes – it will work on all lengths of fur – short and long – because it has been designed with adjustable spray nozzles to accommodate either lengths of fur. The tool is also designed to avoid clogs. There is a screen on the tool that keeps hair out of the unit. If hair builds up on the screen, you simply wipe clean. Better solution than clogging your drain!

Manual

Quick Start Guide

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 1 Year Bissell

Specs

 
Specifications:
Dimensions: 8.2 x 17.2 x 12.5 inches
Weight (empty): 9.65 lbs
Amps: 3 amps
Tank Capacity: 48 oz.
Cord Length: 15'
 

In the Box:

  • Portable Bath Unit
  • Bath Tool with Storage Bag
  • Microfiber Sound Dampening Mat
  • Face & Paws Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
  • 16 oz. No-Rinse Shampoo

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
15m 25.449s
First Sucker:
rpetragallo
Last Wooter to Woot:
Carrie1212

Purchaser Experience

  • 0% first woot
  • 0% second woot
  • 17% < 10 woots
  • 8% < 25 woots
  • 75% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 0% joined today
  • 0% one week old
  • 0% one month old
  • 8% one year old
  • 92% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 100% bought 1
  • 0% bought 2
  • 0% bought 3 or more

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

33%
33%
0%
0%
0%
8%
25%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

Top Comments

What are Top Comments?

Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.

join the discussion (6 comments)
  • wootbot

    wootbot Got something of value to say? You'd be the first. Somebody, anybody, give us a quality post. We're dying here.

join the discussion (6 comments)

Best sellers in Home & Kitchen

Deals our customers love best.
  1. iEnjoy Home Microfiber Sheet Set
    $1699$2199
  2. Sunbeam Heating Pad with UltraHeat Technology
    $899 $15.9944% off list price
  3. 6-Piece Luxury Spa Wavy Quick-Dry Towel Set
    $2199 $29.9927% off list price
  4. Mellanni 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Sets
    $2299$2999
Like what you see? There are 96 more best sellers to explore. Start browsing
Bissell BarkBath Portable Dog Bath System
$99.99 In Stock Animals > Pet Supplies
$99.99 USD false 1 Retail EA
1 10
Woot! Home.Woot
4121 International Pkwy Carollton TX 75007 U.S.A.