Dyson Pure Cool Link WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier and Fan

$269.99
Factory Reconditioned
Limit 10 per customer
It's a bummer they won't make your voice all choppy when you talk into them. Otherwise it's great.

Can a fan without blades still be called a fan? Maybe we need a new name. Maybe something like "Air Temperature Conversion and Transportation System" (ATCATS for short). Or maybe something slick like "The Breezemaker". Or maybe it's time for us to readjust our expectations and go boldly into this brave new world of bladeless fans...

Features

The Dyson Pure Cool Link purifier fan automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, bacteria and pet dander from your home. The 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter removes indoor air pollutants while a second layer of activated carbon captures household odors and potentially harmful toxins such as paint fumes.

Purifies all year round cools you as a fan in summer. Intelligent purification automatically monitors, reacts and purifies - then reports the air quality data to your Dyson link app, so you can remotely control your environment– standard data and messaging rates may apply.. The night-time mode monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quiet settings and the LED display dims – for no disturbance for light sleepers. Easy filter change - rather than washing a filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day with Dyson Pure Cool Link replacement filters.

  • Dual Functionality: purifies all year, cools you as a fan in summer. HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home. Now works with Amazon Alexa
  • Second layer in filter contains activated carbon to capture household odors and volatile organic compounds like paint fumes, Certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly and awarded the Quietmark accreditation
  • Connects via WiFi and your home network to the Dyson Link App
  • Automatically monitors and reacts. Dyson Link app provides real-time air quality reports and allows you to remotely control your machine from your smartphone - standard data and messaging rates may apply
  • Features include night-time mode, sleep timer, and an easy-to-clean aperture with no fast-spinning blades so it's safe for little fingers or paws
  • Other features include: oscillation, 10 airspeed settings and automatic shut-off if machine is tipped over. And no fast-spinning blades so it's safe for little fingers or paws

Warranty: 180 Day Dyson

Specs

In the box:

  • (1) Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link WiFi-Enabled Air Purifier and Fan
  • (1) Remote

