Elenco Snap Circuits Light Set
Electricity was discovered by a guy who flew a kite with a key on it in a lightning storm. Let that be a lesson to you: if you want to succeed at science, just do something dumb that doesn't make any sense.
Recommended Ages: 8 - 108 Years
Enjoy STEM concepts with this great Snap Circuits kit from Elenco.
Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty
