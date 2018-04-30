Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
X

Free shipping for Prime members on Woot!

Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:

Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.

Elenco Snap Circuits Light Set

$47.99
$79.99 40% off List Price
New
Limit 3 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 08 - May 08
  • Two-Day - Estimated delivery May 04
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Fulfilled by
Add to cart
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

The price on this deal will SHOCK you

Electricity was discovered by a guy who flew a kite with a key on it in a lightning storm. Let that be a lesson to you: if you want to succeed at science, just do something dumb that doesn't make any sense.

Back to top

Features

Recommended Ages: 8 - 108 Years

Enjoy STEM concepts with this great Snap Circuits kit from Elenco.

  • Watch and be amazed at what your music can do with the Snap Circuits® LIGHT
  • Connect your ipod® or any MP3 player and enjoy your music as the lights change to the beat
  • The strobe light with spinning patterns will amaze you with its visual effects
  • Also includes: Infrared detector, color changing LED, glow-in-the-dark flying fan and fiber optic communication
  • Just follow the colorful pictures in our manual and build over 175 exciting projects
  • All parts are mounted on plastic modules and snap together with ease
  • Enjoy hours of educational fun while learning about electronics
  • Contains over 55 parts to build with
  • No Tools required
  • Includes Projects 1-101 manual
  • Requires 4 "AA" Batteries (not included)

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for these items

Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty

Specs

In the Box:

  • (1) Elenco Snap Circuits Light Set

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
15m 20.999s
First Sucker:
StopKicking
Last Wooter to Woot:
techie321

Purchaser Experience

  • 4% first woot
  • 4% second woot
  • 20% < 10 woots
  • 18% < 25 woots
  • 55% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 2% joined today
  • 0% one week old
  • 0% one month old
  • 8% one year old
  • 90% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 92% bought 1
  • 6% bought 2
  • 2% bought 3

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

10%
0%
2%
4%
4%
6%
20%
47%
8%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

Top Comments

What are Top Comments?

Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.

join the discussion (1 comment)
  • wootbot

    wootbot Got something of value to say? You'd be the first. Somebody, anybody, give us a quality post. We're dying here.

join the discussion (1 comment)

Best sellers in Home & Kitchen

Deals our customers love best.
  1. Affresh Washer Machine Cleaner, 6-Tablets, 8.4 oz
    $799 $13.9843% off list price
  2. Genesis GHG1500A Dual Temperature Heat Gun Kit with Four Metal Nozzle Attachments
    $1099 $27.9961% off list price
  3. Wolfgang Puck 12-piece High Carbon Steel Steak Knife Set
    $1999 $49.9560% off list price
  4. Authentic, Mojo Sports Compression…
    $853 $18.9555% off list price
Like what you see? There are 96 more best sellers to explore. Start browsing
Elenco Snap Circuits Light Set
$47.99 In Stock Toys & Games
$47.99 USD false 1 Retail EA
1 3
Woot! Home.Woot
4121 International Pkwy Carollton TX 75007 U.S.A.