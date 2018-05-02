Hotel Collection Down Alt Comforter

Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
X

Free shipping for Prime members on Woot!

Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:

Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.

iEnjoy Hotel Collection Premium Lightweight Luxury Down Alternative Comforter

$22.99$26.99
New
Limit 3 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 10 - May 16
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Add to cart
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

Down alternative. Perfect for when you don't want to get down.

We all know there are times in life when getting down is the last thing you want to do. Times when, instead of getting down, you'd rather just be comfy and marathon old TV. Times when it's too warm to get down, too cold to get down, too whatever to get down. In those times, sir or madam, there is a down alternative. It's this, um, down alternative.

Amazon Reviews

Back to top

Features

The all-season Down Alternative Comforter features the perfect loft and down-like feel to keep you warm and toasty while you sleep. Designed for healthy living and 100% hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers, this luxury comforter presents a quality alternative to down with incredible loft and end to end baffle-box construction, preventing fiber from shifting, eliminating the need for regular fluffing.

  • Cover is made of fine-combed 100% imported microfiber yarns
  • Light-weight shell for exceptional softness and drape
  • Generous baffle box stitching to prevent shifting
  • Evenly filled for superior warmth
  • Micro-Down Fiber™ Alternative Filling
  • Oversized dimensions, perfect for extra-deep mattresses
  • Hypoallergenic – perfect for allergy sufferers
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low, do not iron, do not bleach
  • Imported: Made in China

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, P.O. Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty

Specs

Specifications
Twin/Twin XL: 70″ x 90″
Full/Queen: 92″ x 92″
King/Cal King: 108″ x 94″
Materials:
  • Outer ~ 100% Microfiber
  • Fill ~ 100% Microfiber
Care: Machine Wash
Country of Origin: China

In the Box:

  • iEnjoy Hotel Collection Premium Lightweight Luxury Down Alternative Comforter

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
11m 36.007s
First Sucker:
dollarsigntheduck
Last Wooter to Woot:
boydnelson

Purchaser Experience

  • 3% first woot
  • 6% second woot
  • 16% < 10 woots
  • 13% < 25 woots
  • 62% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 1% joined today
  • 0% one week old
  • 0% one month old
  • 10% one year old
  • 88% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 83% bought 1
  • 12% bought 2
  • 6% bought 3

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

14%
4%
1%
4%
3%
13%
23%
36%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

Top Comments

What are Top Comments?

Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.

join the discussion (1 comment)
  • wootbot

    wootbot Got something of value to say? You'd be the first. Somebody, anybody, give us a quality post. We're dying here.

join the discussion (1 comment)

Best sellers in Home & Kitchen

Deals our customers love best.
  1. Draizee Luxury Spa Basket
    $2199 $49.9956% off list price
  2. Woods 32555WD Outdoor Wireless Remote Control Kit, Weatherproof, 100ft Range
    $899 $17.9950% off list price
  3. Radha Beauty Top 6 Essential Oils
    $899 $19.9955% off list price
  4. Wolfgang Puck 12-piece High Carbon Steel Steak Knife Set
    $1999 $49.9560% off list price
Like what you see? There are 96 more best sellers to explore. Start browsing
Hotel Collection Down Alt Comforter
$22.99 In Stock Home & Garden
$22.99 $26.99 USD false 1 Retail EA
1 3
Woot! Home.Woot
4121 International Pkwy Carollton TX 75007 U.S.A.