Free shipping for Prime members. Learn more
X

Free shipping for Prime members on Woot!

Woot! customers who are Amazon Prime members can enjoy special shipping benefits on Woot!, including:

Amazon Prime membership required. See individual offer pages for shipping details and restrictions. Not valid for international shipping addresses.

Lull 3-Layer Memory Foam Mattress

$399.99$719.99
New
Limit 10 per customer
  • Standard - Estimated delivery May 03 - May 09
  • Free Standard shipping for Prime members
Add to cart
16 hours left - OR - until sold out

If you can improve your mattress, you can improve your dreams.

You're in a hallway lined with mirrors. You're covered in mud. Or is it chocolate? A golden phone appears on a pedestal in front of you, and you instinctively pick up. The voice on the other end whispers, “I just ate the last donut.” These are the types of dreams you’ll have with this mattress.

Back to top

Features

Ready for the best sleep of your life? Buying your next mattress just got a lot easier. Skip the retail markups and get the comfort and support you need for a restful night's sleep with Lull's ultra-premium memory foam mattress.

  • Advanced Sleep Technology - Get the perfect combination of comfort and support with Lull's three-layer mattress.
  • Cooling Comfort - Beat the heat with airflow activating gel-infused memory foam.
  • Therapeutic Support - Keep your spine aligned with Lull's proprietary foam layers - designed to offer optimal support.
  • Lasting Durability - Enjoy exceptional sleep for years to come. No sagging here.
  • Imported: China

Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item

Warranty: 10 Years Lull

Specs

 
Specifications:
Twin: 75" x 38" x 10"
Twin XL: 80" x 38" x 10"
Full: 75" x 54" x 10"
Queen: 80" x 60" x 10"
King: 80" x 76" x 10"
Cal King: 84" x 72" x 10"
 
Shipping Specifications
Twin: 41" x 18" x 18", 48 lbs
Twin XL: 41" x 18" x 18", 52 lbs
Full: 45" x 16" x 16", 66 lbs
Queen: 45" x 16" x 16", 77 lbs
King: 45" x 18" x 18", 94 lbs
Cal King: 45" x 18" x 18", 94 lbs

In the Box:

  • Lull 3-Layer Memory Foam Mattress

Sales Stats

Speed to First Woot:
7h 22m 33.221s
First Sucker:
undrpsi
Last Wooter to Woot:
rootinshootin

Purchaser Experience

  • 0% first woot
  • 0% second woot
  • 33% < 10 woots
  • 67% < 25 woots
  • 0% ≥ 25 woots

Purchaser Seniority

  • 0% joined today
  • 0% one week old
  • 0% one month old
  • 0% one year old
  • 100% > one year old

Quantity Breakdown

  • 100% bought 1
  • 0% bought 2
  • 0% bought 3 or more

Percentage of Sales Per Hour

0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
100%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Woots by State

zero wooters wootinglots of wooters wooting

Top Comments

What are Top Comments?

Top Comments are discussion forum posts we have deemed worthy of your time. Listen, we get a lot of comments, and most of the time, it's pretty forgettable stuff; but sometimes you rise to the top like butterfat in milk. We don't recommend you base your self-worth on how often we feature your comments, but we don't expressly forbid it either.

join the discussion (5 comments)
  • wootbot

    wootbot Got something of value to say? You'd be the first. Somebody, anybody, give us a quality post. We're dying here.

join the discussion (5 comments)

Best sellers in Home & Kitchen

Deals our customers love best.
  1. Twozies Two Sweet Row Boat
    $399 $5.9933% off list price
  2. 4M T-Rex Dinosaur DNA Kit
    $610 $11.9449% off list price
  3. Rastar 1:14 Scale 1:14 Ferrari…
    $1491 $30.0050% off list price
  4. Hasbro Jurassic World Bag of 15 3'' Dinosaurs
    $899 $14.9940% off list price
Like what you see? There are 96 more best sellers to explore. Start browsing
Lull 3-Layer Memory Foam Mattress
$399.99 In Stock Home & Garden
$399.99 $719.99 USD false 1 Retail EA
1 10
Woot! Home.Woot
4121 International Pkwy Carollton TX 75007 U.S.A.