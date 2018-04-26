Leave some for the rest of us!
Lull 3-Layer Memory Foam Mattress
You're in a hallway lined with mirrors. You're covered in mud. Or is it chocolate? A golden phone appears on a pedestal in front of you, and you instinctively pick up. The voice on the other end whispers, “I just ate the last donut.” These are the types of dreams you’ll have with this mattress.
Ready for the best sleep of your life? Buying your next mattress just got a lot easier. Skip the retail markups and get the comfort and support you need for a restful night's sleep with Lull's ultra-premium memory foam mattress.
Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item
Warranty: 10 Years Lull
|Specifications:
|Twin:
|75" x 38" x 10"
|Twin XL:
|80" x 38" x 10"
|Full:
|75" x 54" x 10"
|Queen:
|80" x 60" x 10"
|King:
|80" x 76" x 10"
|Cal King:
|84" x 72" x 10"
|Shipping Specifications
|Twin:
|41" x 18" x 18", 48 lbs
|Twin XL:
|41" x 18" x 18", 52 lbs
|Full:
|45" x 16" x 16", 66 lbs
|Queen:
|45" x 16" x 16", 77 lbs
|King:
|45" x 18" x 18", 94 lbs
|Cal King:
|45" x 18" x 18", 94 lbs
