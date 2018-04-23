Force1 4-Player Laser Tag w/Training Bot

Fight for the fate of the universe in the Space Blaster Game – a new infrared laser tag game that turbo-boosts the traditional laser gun set with a vibrating laser gun toy that features 4 different weapon modes, 4 different color team modes, a Life Meter that tracks your health, a reload mode and more!
And, best of all – you can play without vests in this laser gun game. Just aim for your opponent’s laser tag Blaster to score a hit! Check out these Space Blaster Game features:
- PISTOL, SHOTGUN, SUBMACHINE GUN OR ROCKET LAUNCHER? Choose your weapon for laser battle with the click of a button on your Blaster to do max damage to your opponent’s Life Meter – but don’t forget to reload! More powerful weapons have fewer shots, so be careful out there.
- FORGET THE VEST & FIGHT WITH THE BEST. Blast your way to laser tag victory by aiming at your opponent’s laser tag gun. These laser tag sets don’t need vests – all you need is your trusty Blaster and space-ninja reflexes.
- WATCH YOUR LIFE METER, LASER TAG WARRIOR. Your Blaster’s Life Meter lights up on both sides; 1 light for every 3 lives for a total of 9 lives, you crazy cat. But, watch out – just three hits from a missile launcher and you’ll be in the pet cemetery … so to speak.
- ONE SHOT, ONE THRILL. Take out the other team sniper-style with laser-gun shots from up to 130 feet. (Just FYI, that’s almost half the length of your local football field.)
- SHOOT THE BOT: Practice and play solo games with the Spider Training Bot
- Join us for the next evolution with this laser tag gun set and see if you have what it takes to win Space Blaster Game.
Shipping Note: Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, and APO addresses is not available for this item
Warranty: 90 Day Woot Limited Warranty